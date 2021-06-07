Insider Selling: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Sells $255,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PETS opened at $32.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $662.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.58.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. PetMed Express’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PetMed Express by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 2,711.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after acquiring an additional 346,235 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PetMed Express by 635.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

