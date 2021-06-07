Insider Selling: Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bobby Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Bobby Riley sold 2,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $85,375.00.

Shares of REPX stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. 131,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($5.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($6.43). The company had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a negative return on equity of 178.93% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REPX. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

