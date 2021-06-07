Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sonia Syngal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10.

On Friday, May 7th, Sonia Syngal sold 19,718 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $682,439.98.

On Friday, April 23rd, Sonia Syngal sold 22,253 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $738,354.54.

On Friday, April 9th, Sonia Syngal sold 20,957 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $660,983.78.

On Friday, March 26th, Sonia Syngal sold 16,000 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $468,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

Shares of The Gap stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,181,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,602. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.66. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in The Gap during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

