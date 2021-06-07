Insider Selling: Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP Sells $94,154.16 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) SVP James O’boyle sold 1,964 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $94,154.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.64. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 2,717.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 408,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 394,368 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.