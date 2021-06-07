International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives $146.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM opened at $147.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

