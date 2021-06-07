International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.28

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 33008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

