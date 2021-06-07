International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.28

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.28 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 33008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
International Game Technology Company Profile (NYSE:IGT)
International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.
See Also: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.