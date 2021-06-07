Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.61

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.61 and last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 9605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 617.78%. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 26,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $1,075,490.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,034,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $1,458,855. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

