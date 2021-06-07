Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Gap Up to $17.92

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $18.40. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 20,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

