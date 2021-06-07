Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Acquires New Stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VI in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VI in the first quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings VI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,764. Gores Holdings VI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.00.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

