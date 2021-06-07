Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.61. 18,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,702. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $78.94.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

