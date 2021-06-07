Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Invests $91.97 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 646,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,966,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.00. 6,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,723. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.28. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,107 shares of company stock worth $17,684,201. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

