iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 540,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,375 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $77.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

