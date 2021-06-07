iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,880 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,571,409 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03.

