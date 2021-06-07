iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.3% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the period.

IEFA stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,571,409 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

