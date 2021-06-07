iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,400. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.