iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Sold by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,641 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 107,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,501,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ILF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,400. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

