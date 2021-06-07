iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First Horizon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $256.71. 45,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,270. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.44 and a twelve month high of $263.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

