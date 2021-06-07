iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Boosted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after purchasing an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,977,000 after purchasing an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,736,873. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

