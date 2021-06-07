iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.38% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $62,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,954,000 after buying an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,211,000 after purchasing an additional 521,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.63. 36,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,947. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $172.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.