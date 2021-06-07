iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,780,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.39. 807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.05. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.92 and a fifty-two week high of $192.26.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

