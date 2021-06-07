Islay Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $146.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.46 and a beta of 0.21. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.42.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 480,721 shares of company stock worth $89,247,372. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

