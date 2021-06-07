Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,092 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $5,802,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $234.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,210. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

