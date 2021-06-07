Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $107.81. 195,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.07. The company has a market capitalization of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

