Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,687 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,357,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,187,000 after purchasing an additional 171,010 shares during the period. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,891,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,769,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 776.1% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.08. 470,155 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.12.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.