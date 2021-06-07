Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.01. 39,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,517,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

