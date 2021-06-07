Jennison Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 413,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRNA. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 8,312 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $215,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,829 shares in the company, valued at $771,676.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,133 shares of company stock worth $1,566,731. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRNA opened at $31.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

