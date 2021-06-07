Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.51% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $6,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX opened at $19.27 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $60.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

