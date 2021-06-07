Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $4,332,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 81,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 148,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.10.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,382 shares of company stock worth $70,857,644. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $213.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $217.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.