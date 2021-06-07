Jennison Associates LLC Sells 87,514 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 83.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 87,514 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 187,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,714,000 after acquiring an additional 33,314 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock opened at $448.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $330.57 and a one year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.