Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam Sells 1,500 Shares

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JLL traded up $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.99. The stock had a trading volume of 398,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.86. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $211.59.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,604,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,432,000 after buying an additional 828,247 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $78,987,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 26,800.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 489,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $82,207,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

