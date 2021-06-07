JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.29. 81,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,321. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

