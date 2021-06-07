JustBet (WINR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,651.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. JustBet has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $9,651.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustBet has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00068328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.31 or 0.00288310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00245916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.02 or 0.01193719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,555.59 or 1.00080085 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.58 or 0.01104913 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.