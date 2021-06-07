Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,302 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.16 and a one year high of $140.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

