Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,398 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.93 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07.

