Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires Shares of 6,398 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2021

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.93 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.07.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.