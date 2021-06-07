Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 36,289 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQI stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

