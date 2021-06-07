Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 748 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

