Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,182,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,895,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 499,636 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,795,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curis alerts:

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $14.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19. Curis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative return on equity of 62.24% and a negative net margin of 292.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Curis from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jonestrading increased their target price on Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.