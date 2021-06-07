Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $190.76 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.78. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $115.62 and a twelve month high of $191.20.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

