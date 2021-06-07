Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Decreased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,734,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 279.9% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,474,934. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

