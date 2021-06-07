Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) Cut to Sell at Pareto Securities

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNVKF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Kinnevik stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

