Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend by 68.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of KSS opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

