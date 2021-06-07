Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Kohl’s reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 520%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.20) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 19,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,043. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 317,855 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kohl’s (KSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.