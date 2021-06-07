Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Shares Gap Up to $11.68

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.68, but opened at $12.07. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 1,139 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter worth $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

