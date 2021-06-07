Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.
In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE LW opened at $84.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.
