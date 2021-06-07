Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 40,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $84.00 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

