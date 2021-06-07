Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 7,745 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,476,000 after purchasing an additional 112,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,504,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,428 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,611. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

