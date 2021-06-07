Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $556,000 in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Goldenbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31.

About Goldenbridge Acquisition

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

