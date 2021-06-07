Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,350 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of The Lovesac worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $7,316,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,826,000 after buying an additional 56,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.49. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

