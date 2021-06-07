Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZGYHU opened at $10.60 on Monday. Yunhong International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68.
Yunhong International Profile
