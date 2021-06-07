Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yunhong International (OTCMKTS:ZGYHU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZGYHU opened at $10.60 on Monday. Yunhong International has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68.

Yunhong International Profile

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

