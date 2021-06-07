Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $356,000 Position in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Motion Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $725,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MOTN stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.