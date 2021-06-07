Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $475,123.76 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 28,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $475,123.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,692,111.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 543 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,083. The stock has a market cap of $467.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

