Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stake Boosted by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,234,000 after buying an additional 4,627,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 242.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,393,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,835,000 after buying an additional 5,236,124 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after buying an additional 413,102 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,586,000 after buying an additional 503,921 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,070,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,914,000 after buying an additional 289,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $161.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

